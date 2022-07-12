Janones no g1 – excerpt: ‘They are coup plotters who do not represent democracy’, says about truck drivers who incited violence on 7 de Setembro | The subject

André Janones (Avante), pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, said this Monday (11) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) created the figure of the truck driver Marcos Antonio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão. The truck driver attacked institutions and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on September 7, 2021 and was arrested by the Supreme.

“The figure of Zé Trovão, no one knew who that guy was and I asked inside the truck drivers and no one spoke either bad or good because no one even knew that guy existed”, he said. “It’s inside this wing controlled by Minister Tarcísio, controlled by President Bolsonaro, with a view simply to riot.”

The deputy made the statement this Monday (11), in the third and last of the series of interviews with pre-candidates for president led by Renata Lo Prete, presenter of the podcast “O Subject” (read more at the end of this report). The conversation was broadcast live from the g1 studio, in São Paulo, and on Globoplay.

For Janones, who showed growth on social media when he became an unofficial representative of truck drivers in the 2018 strike, people like Zé Trovão are an exception in the category.

“We need to make this distinction and these truck drivers who incited this violence, these attacks on institutions on the 7th of September last year, are coup plotters who do not represent the category,” he said.

The deputy compared the way Jair Bolsonaro acted with truck drivers with the way the president dealt with religion. For him, there is an attempt to associate the political figure with these social groups.

“I believe he did what he did with the Christian, with the evangelical religion, he did what he did with the truck drivers in this case. We already remember the truck drivers as scammers, who want to close the STF. No, it’s not the truck drivers who want to close the STF , is half a dozen scammers who, by chance, have a truck”, he said.

