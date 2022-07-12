Janones proposes investment in basic education, tax reform in 6 months and ‘more robust’ Brazil Aid | The subject

Avante’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, André Janones, said this Monday (11) that, if elected, he will propose more investments in basic education, will seek to approve a tax reform in six months of government and will try to implement an Aid Brazil “more robust”.

Janones gave the statements in an interview with Podcast The Subject, broadcast live directly from the g1 studio. This was the third in a series of interviews with pre-candidates for Palácio do Planalto (read details further below).

According to Avante’s pre-candidate, the idea of ​​the social program is to take into account, for example, the family’s financial situation and the number of children for the benefit to be granted, with the same criteria of the extinct Bolsa Família (succeeded by the Auxílio Brazil). According to him, this program will cost from R$300 billion to R$400 billion annually.

“I believe that this is the most reliable way for us to seek social justice,” he declared.

The pre-candidate then added that it will be necessary to carry out a tax reform to fund the social program, including the following points:

taxation of profits and dividends;

institution of the Tax on Great Fortunes (those with assets exceeding R$ 20 million will be taxed at a rate of 0.5% on the excess of this amount);

review of the tax incentives currently granted (cited as an example help for rental company owners to buy vehicles with discounts);

increase in the Rural Land Tax (ITR) (charging, according to him, a higher rate on existing buildings on properties);

taxation of jets, helicopters and speedboats.

“Many talk about tax reform, but, within this tax reform, it is not taken from those who are great privileged”, he declared (See details about the proposal in the video below).

André Janones (Avante) answers the question about taxes and subsidies

The first pre-candidates interviewed by The subject were Ciro Gomes (PDT) — remember here — and Simone Tebet (MDB) — remember here.

The pre-candidates Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were also invited, but did not confirm their presence until the deadline (June 3).

A Datafolha survey released in June this year showed André Janones in fourth place, with 2% of voting intentions, behind Lula, with 47%; Bolsonaro, with 28%; and Ciro Gomes, 8%.

Janones is in his first term as a federal deputy and is running for the presidency of the Republic for the first time.

André Janones (Avante) answers the question about education and the use of quotas

Janones also commented on Monday the inequality between students in the private and public education networks.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), students from private schools have twice the chance of entering college.

Asked what measures can be taken to reduce this inequality, the pre-candidate defended:

expand investments in basic education;

implement full-time schools;

invest in the structure of schools;

invest in teacher training.

“The main point is that we see the need to invest in basic education and early childhood education. The whole logic of our country’s educational system, especially investments, and when you talk about investment in education, you think of computer labs in teaching high school, vacancies in federal universities, scientific initiation scholarships, […] the investment was totally withdrawn”, he declared.

André Janones (Avante) answers the question about the murder of a local PT leader

PT treasurer murder

Janones also commented on the murder of Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu (PR). The gunman is federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who identifies himself on social media as a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.

For Janones, it was a “hate crime” and a “very serious attack” against the treasurer’s life and against “democratic freedom” in the country. The pre-candidate also said that the political group currently in power, to which President Jair Bolsonaro belongs, “is inciting violence”.

“It’s the symbolism of you being in the Presidency of the Republic doing ‘arminha’ [com as mãos] all the time, saying that ‘a good criminal is a dead criminal’, saying that people have to put a gun to their waist to defend themselves”, he declared.

André Janones also said that, by facilitating access to weapons, the State is “outsourcing” the responsibility for public security to the citizen.

Janones also said he believes that Brazil is experiencing a “false polarization” between supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Lula (PT).

For Avante’s pre-candidate, while polarization takes into account people’s willingness to vote for the preferred candidate, this “false polarization” in the country consists of people voting so that one of the candidates does not win.

“The false polarization that we live is that, for a part of society, the priority is to remove Bolsonaro from power, while the other thinks ‘we can’t let the PT come back'”, he declared.

André Janones (Avante) answers the question about Bolsonaro’s offensive to discredit Electoral Justice

When commenting on Bolsonaro’s “offensive” against the Electoral Justice, suggesting, for example, that the Armed Forces carry out a parallel vote counting, Janones said he evaluated that Bolsonaro is looking for a way to justify an eventual defeat in October.

“Bolsonaro knows he’s going to be beaten at the polls, that he’s going to lose the elections, and he’s looking for a way to get away from it. He’s looking for a way to justify it. it’s from that coup spirit, it’s strategic, it knows it’s going to lose and it’s looking for a way to justify the imminent defeat that is coming”, he declared.

Janones also said that he does not intend to exempt himself in the second round and that he will be “on the opposite side of the current president”. “Be President Lula [no segundo turno] or any other,” he said.

“I will be on the side of democracy. I will be on the side of the defense of our institutions, I will be on the side of the possibility that I disagree with someone and that someone disagrees with me without this implying a risk to my life, so I will be opposite side of the current president Bolsonaro”, he said.

Janones also said that he will make some demands to ask for votes in favor of Bolsonaro’s opponent. “There is a requirement that I will make, which is the requirement that this candidate commits himself to the agendas of the Brazilian people, which are those agendas that are dear to me, such as the institution of a minimum income program”, he declared.

André Janones (Avante) answers the question about fuels

Janones voted in favor of the bill that limited ICMS on essential items, including fuel. ICMS is a state tax, and the federal government argued that the law could reduce prices charged at gas stations.

States and municipalities, on the other hand, were against the project. They argued that the measure will cause local coffers to lose revenue, harming public services such as education and health.

Asked if he regrets the vote, Janones said no, adding that he would vote in favor if the bill were put to the vote again, although it was the vote that caused him the most “shame”.

“I have no regrets, I would vote the same way again. However, it is the vote that I am most ashamed of to this day as a federal deputy, which I would not have liked to have given. It is a clearly electoral measure, which does not definitively solve the problem.” [ …]. As a federal deputy, […] I was given two options: the bad and the terrible. I voted for the bad one,” she declared.

André Janones (Avante) answers the question about PEC Kamikaze

PEC that grants social benefits

Janones also commented on the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that grants, less than three months before the elections and only for this yeara series of social benefits.

The PEC has already been approved by the Senate and is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies. Among other points, the proposal foresees to increase Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400 to R$ 600; expand the Gas Assistance; and a R$ 1,000 “voucher” for self-employed truck drivers. The PEC is called by critics the PEC Kamikaze because it increases public spending by R$41.2 billion this year.

“Unfortunately, what is left for us to say? [para o eleitor] is ‘receive the aid, it’s your right, but don’t let it influence your vote, it’s an electoral measure'”, he declared.

For Janones, the PEC represents “electoral fraud”. “Electoral fraud is not granting this benefit now, because people need it now. This is a fact. But they also needed it two months ago and will need it in January, February 2023, so why only now?”, declared.

André Janones (Avante) answers the question about the time frame

Janones also spoke out against the so-called time frame of demarcation of indigenous lands, in judgment in the Federal Supreme Court.

In the judgment, the STF will define whether the demarcation must follow the criterion according to which indigenous people can only claim the demarcation of lands occupied before the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution.

“I am absolutely against the time frame,” Janones said on Monday.

“As a lawyer and jurist, I consider myself a legalist and, by itself, that would be enough for me to be against the time frame. There is no express provision in the Federal Constitution”, he added.

Tax ‘secret’ budget

Janones also commented on the defense, made by parliamentarians, that the so-called rapporteur’s amendments, known as the “secret” budget, become impositive, that is, mandatory execution by the government from 2023.

Avante’s pre-candidate said he was against this eventual obligation and said he would vote against it if the issue goes to the Chamber’s plenary.

The transparency of these amendments is questioned in lawsuits in the Federal Supreme Court and the Federal Audit Court.

André Janones (Avante) answers the question about faith and religion

Janones also said on Monday that he assessed that a “face of authoritarianism” in Brazil involves the “confusion” between state and religion, a measure, in his opinion, practiced by the Bolsonaro government.