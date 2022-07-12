‘Jerry & Marge go Large’: the story of the couple who took advantage of the lottery breach to win millions and became a movie

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Jerry and Marge Selbee

Knowing the winning lottery numbers is the dream of many.

A retiree proved that knowing basic arithmetic can be more helpful. Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge have won dozens of winning tickets from two US state lotteries over the course of a decade.

They earned US$26 million (or R$140 million) between 2003 and 2012.

As? Due to a simple statistical calculation that didn’t break any laws and which Selbee resolved in an instant: “It took me less than two minutes to realize that this game could be profitable.”

