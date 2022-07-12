Joaquim and Isadora get married this week

posted on 07/11/2022 06:01



(credit: Paulo Belote/TV Globo)

the week in beyond illusion will have a taste of victory for Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). That’s because the boy will finally take Isadora (Larissa Manoela) to the altar. But the lovebirds will be far from “happily ever after”.

Still in the wedding ceremony, Isadora has visions like the face of Davi (Rafael Vitti) when he looks at Joaquim. Already on their honeymoon, when her husband kisses her, Isadora calls him by her rival’s name. Joaquim’s violent reaction scares Isadora.

Their arguments already take up a lot of the time of the trip when Isadora proposes that they return ahead of schedule. Annoyed, the boy agrees that it is the best thing to do.

Source: TV Globo

MONDAY

Joaquim assures Isadora that he will protect her after the wedding. Santa confronts Emilia and Enrico. Cipriano separates from Emília and says that she will stay with Jojô. Lorenzo celebrates his marriage to Leticia. Isadora reveals to Rafael that she agreed to marry Joaquim. Giovanna does not accept to shelter Emília. Úrsula fears that Rafael will hand them over to the police. Leonidas suspects Matias’ intentions with Olivia. Onofre asks Lucinha for forgiveness. Inácio announces to Constantino that the casino is on the verge of bankruptcy. Benê sees Eugênio kiss Violeta. Davi and Heloísa discover that the documents against Joaquim have disappeared.

THIRD

Davi despairs with the disappearance of the documents and Heloísa believes they are not with Joaquim. David reveals his true identity to Leonidas. Matias gives Olivia a book. Santa says that Inácio will be in charge of the casino audit. Giovanna supports Cipriano. Santa allows Emília to participate in the final of the radio contest. Joaquim and Isadora’s wedding day arrives. David begs Isadora to give up getting married. Isadora has a bad feeling. Davi believes that Yolanda has the documents. Isadora marries Joaquim.

FOURTH

Isadora sees images of David when looking at Joaquim. Matias admires Olivia, and Heloísa asks her daughter to be careful with him. Augusta comforts David, who suffers when he learns of Isadora’s unhappiness. Violeta and Eugênio kiss, and Úrsula sees them. Abel is interested in Úrsula. Emília takes money from her hiding place. Santa is strict with Julinha and Constantino, and Inácio is penalized. Ursula has a plan and manipulates Abel. Bento tells Padilha that he wrote to Lorenzo about his return to Brazil. Joaquim kisses Isadora, who changes her husband’s name to Rafael’s.

THURSDAY

Joaquim gets angry and scares Isadora. Davi deduces that the documents against Joaquim may be hidden in Margô’s house. Giovanna hesitates to reveal about Bento’s return and spoil Lorenzo’s happiness. Olivia and Tenório argue, and she vents to Matias. Abel visits Ursula. Margô tells Iolanda that she rented a safe at the bank to house the documents about Joaquim. Matias scolds Tenório, who decides to accept a job below his qualifications. Giovanna burns Bento’s letter. Anastasia makes a revelation to Leonidas. Joaquim and Isadora face off. David resigns from the factory.

FRIDAY

Violeta regrets Davi’s decision. Isadora convinces Joaquim to end their honeymoon. Anastácia tells Leonidas that her father has little time to live. Tenório tells Olivia that Matias seems to like her. Violeta supports Isadora, who suffers from her choices. Davi announces to Heloísa that he will leave the city in search of the expert who can prove his innocence in Elisa’s case. Joaquim kisses Yolanda. Emília wins the final of the radio contest and Cipriano sees when Enrico kisses her. Matias observes Eugênio and Violeta together, and Benê alerts Heloísa. Isadora regains her childhood memory and recognizes Davi.

SATURDAY

Isadora accuses Davi of lying to her and says she will hand him over to the police. Heloísa manages to distract Matias and reveals to Eugênio and Violeta that Benê knows about the two of them. Olivia helps Matias. Isadora cannot denounce David. Augusta and Heloísa help Davi hide. Heloísa begs Olivia to stay away from Matias. Augusta and Heloísa try to convince Isadora that Davi is telling the truth. Cipriano declares himself to Giovanna and kisses her. Inacio finds the emerald, and Santa discovers a fake chip at the casino. Isadora proves that Joaquim knew about David’s true identity.