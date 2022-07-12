Joelma explains herself after refusing to meet fans at a show – Entertainment

After Joelma refused to meet fans at a show held in Osasco, São Paulo, last Saturday (9), the singer’s team issued an official note on Instagram. The situation occurred after a video in which she refuses to take a picture with a fan went viral on social media.

In the images, an admirer of Joelma said he traveled 14 hours to take a picture with the singer. Then she replied: “Either I answer you, or I put on a show. So what?”. Watch the moment:







“Joelma upset me, poor fan,” said an internet user. “Imagine being a fan of Joelma and taking a clasp from her,” wrote another. “The fan deserved a minimum of apology, I just think. That was really ugly, see, babe?”, said another.

Hours later, the singer’s official profile issued an explanation note on Instagram: “Singer Joelma is recovering from the consequences of Covid-19 as everyone knows, so before the show she did not have medical authorization to attend the dressing room. . The concert hall was previously signaled and communicated that there would be no attendance”.

In addition, the team reinforced that services are momentarily suspended until the artist is fully recovered.

Read the full note:



Singer Joelma is recovering from the sequelae of Covid-19, as everyone knows, so before the show held on Saturday night (9) in Osasco / SP, she did not have medical authorization to attend the dressing room.



The concert hall was previously signaled and informed that there would be no attendance.



We also reinforce that calls are momentarily suspended until the artist is fully recovered. After all, this moment with the fans has always been a priority during his 28-year career..



