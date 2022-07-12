Joelma fan reports disappointment after winning a draw to take a picture with the singer, traveling 14 hours and she doesn’t answer him | Goiás

Walisson Guedes, a fan of the singer Joelma, reported on a social network that he was disappointed after winning a draw to take a picture with the artist at a show and she did not answer him. He lives in Catalão, in the southeast of Goiás, and says he traveled 14 hours to Osasco, in São Paulo to meet the singer.
“People who are fans create an expectation, I always saw how she treated the fans and imagined my moment, but it didn’t happen. I’ve been a fan of Joelma for 19 years. I made a donation to come to the show and won the ticket. I was so happy to win the lottery. I was super excited, I’m not here to judge or point the finger at anyone,” says Walisson.
The singer’s advice released a statement on the social network that Joelma is recovering from the sequels of Covid-19 and that she did not have medical authorization to attend the dressing room. The text also says that the show house was signaled that there would be no service.
According to advice, services are momentarily suspended until the artist is fully recovered and that serving fans has always been a priority during her 28-year career.
A video of Walisson trying to talk to the singer went viral on the internet. In the images, he finds Joelma, says he traveled for 14 hours to see her and asks for a photo, but the singer replies: “My love, it’s a case of illness. Either I serve you or I do the show. What’s up?”.
On social networks, some followers revolted and commented on the situation: “Wow, what an ugly thing. Does it cost to take a picture?”, “The time it took her to give that answer, she could have taken the picture with the guy. her”.
