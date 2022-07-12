Judicial Recovery: Cruzeiro files a request to restructure debt in excess of R$1 billion | cruise

The request for Judicial Recovery of Cruzeiro, a sports association, was filed this Monday at the Business Court of the District of Belo Horizonte. Approved by the Deliberative Council last April, the measure is an onslaught against Cruzeiro’s huge debt, which exceeds R$ 1 billion, according to a balance sheet released by the club in May.

With this order, Cruzeiro expects to readjust its liabilities, in addition to reinforcing its operational cash generation capacity. In a statement, the association informed that it values ​​“ethics and transparency to its members and creditors” and, therefore, “will keep everyone informed through the club’s official communication channels.”

Cruzeiro opted for Judicial Recovery instead of the Centralized Regime of Executions, says the responsible lawyer Daniel Vilas Boas, who gives more details about the measure.

– It is an instrument aimed at organizations that, despite going through an economic-financial crisis, are economically viable, as long as their debts are restructured.

A specialized consultancy (Alvarez & Marsal) was hired to produce a revenue projection and present a payment plan on top of Cruzeiro’s indebtedness.

– After this study and verifying the legal requirements, the association decided to file a request for judicial recovery, which is within a set of initiatives that the club has taken, so that the debts are resolved – highlights Daniel Vilas Boas.

Cruzeiro, which had already traded 90% of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) to ex-player Ronaldo, advances one more step, emphasizes the association’s president, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

– Judicial recovery is a necessary step for us to have a sustainable club in the future. It is essential to make this payment plan, to comply with everyone, within the club’s capacity, and so that in the near future we can have a debt-free club, with good and unimpeded assets. This process aims to fulfill what we have been talking about, which is to leave a structured Cruise for the next generations.

