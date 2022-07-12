Juliana Paes appears in an unusual position in a thin bikini and draws the attention of fans with her ‘butt in the air’

This weekend, the actress Juliana Paes42 years old, raised the temperature on his social networks by sharing a challenge beyond fun with your son. On the occasion, the eternal Maria da Paz, from ‘The owner of the piece’ put her ‘butt in the air’, literally, during the dance challenge.

“wallchallenge with son is another challenge Hahahahahahah #euutentei”, wrote the global actress in the caption of her publication when trying to carry out the challenge, winning several positive reactions from her legion of fans and admirers such as “Ju has everything”, “This woman is very beautiful”, “Ju what a mood!!”, among many rave reviews.

Recently, during a chat with Leo Dias, the actress revealed that she does not support Jair Bolsonaro and who does not identify with anyone in the current political scenario in Brazil.

I do not support this current government […] I cannot defend the policies of a government that was against the vaccine at a time when we needed science so much. It’s hard as hell when there are a lot of people saying ‘you are this’, and you intimately know it’s not, but you were so scared of it all, you withdraw”, highlighted the actress.

