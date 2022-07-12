Juliette says that Sabrina Sato ‘shipped’ romance with João Vicente

Singer Juliette, 32, champion of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), revealed that presenter Sabrina Sato, 41, encouraged a romance between her and her ex-boyfriend, actor João Vicente de Castro, 39. happened yesterday during his participation in the program Papo de Segunda (GNT).

While there was a debate between the guest and the presenters Fábio Porchart, Chico Bosco, Emicida and João Vicente himself, about the “internet shippers”, Juliette revealed what happened.

“João, for example, his exes ‘shipped’ me with him. Sabrina [Sato] said ‘take John’. Sabrina said, ‘stay with João’. I don’t know who said ‘message João’ as soon as I left the show [BBB 21]. I even joked with him: ‘hey, everyone’s telling us to flirt’ and we ended up becoming friends, but I was so embarrassed that I couldn’t even talk to João. Then we broke the ice,” he said.

The BBB champion also listed which points she considers good and bad to have in a romance.

“Let’s talk about the light part that people find cute. It’s kind of that fairy tale, cute and sometimes there’s a sexual tension between people. Anyway, it’s cute to the point where exaggeration comes in. For woman, there is a very big demand among all the issues of feminism. There is a demand that to be successful you have to be in a relationship. You often attribute your success to your husband, your boyfriend. declared.

And he added, regretting about wondering if an affair has a true feeling or is for pure interest.

“In fame, there’s another however, which is joining fames and it’s a very delicate area. I choose not to make my love life an entertainment because it’s complicated to relate to people with that kind of look. they moved away because they understood that there won’t be a showcase here. It’s very depressing to wonder if the person is going to want me out of interest in me or in what I can provide in a career”, he added.

It is worth remembering that João Vicente de Castro and Sabrina Sato started dating in 2013 and ended in 2015.