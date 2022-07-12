“Just a miracle”; After André Gonçalves’ arrest, brother lets go of the verb and exposes delicate situation experienced by the actor

After the arrest of André Gonçalves, the actor’s brother broke the silence and exposed the situation experienced by the actor. In an interview given to columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL Splash, Marcello Gonçalves stated that “only a miracle” can take the artist out of the family imbroglio.

In conversation with the journalist, Marcello came out in defense of the former Globo heartthrob. “But I am not here crying, on the contrary, I am detached from this material world. Unfortunately some people think that money is everything. Read mistake. Is there an error? Yes, on both sides. But I don’t think it justifies suing your own father or mother“, he analyzed.

The actor also said that the family is saddened by the circumstance, but assured that the eternal Gopal of Caminho das Índias is fine. “Our family is saddened by the situation, but with their heads held high. It’s better to focus on his 95% hit than the 5% of some miscommunication. He is doing well, supported by the whole African HDI family. While those who process it live another reality, unfortunately. I’m not making any judgments here, I’m just clarifying the facts. he is well supported“, he added.

understand the case

André was arrested last Thursday (7th) for allegedly failing to pay child support for his daughter, Valentina Benini. According to information from the website Contigo!, the debt would have exceeded the amount of R$ 350 thousand. After spending the night in jail, the former global received an electronic ankletaccording to the newspaper O Globo.