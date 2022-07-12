Justice takes a decision on Ludmilla after pre-Lula demonstration in show – Celebrities

Ludmilla (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

THE Justia made the final decision on the cach of the singer Ludmilla’s concertheld at the end of May, in So Paulo, after a political demonstration in support of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to information from columnist Fbia Oliveira, from the portal Em Off, in the sentence in question, the judge understood that the sign of the letter ‘L’ made by the singer on the stage, would be an allusion to her own name.

Initially, the Public Ministry of So Paulo (MPSP) had denied the popular action moved by councilor Fernando Holiday (Novo-SP), around the amount of R$ 222 thousand disbursed by the capital of São Paulo for Ludmilla’s presentation at Virada Cultural. In addition to this, the Justice claimed that it would not be evident that the singer’s act would be a reference to Lulaand, consequently, there were no economic losses to the city.

pool, Ludmilla mocked Holliday’s action, and exchanged barbs with the politician on social mediaafter he said to the singerto ‘to be ashamed of the face’since ‘never did the ‘L’ in his shows’ and that the fact occurred ‘the only time was in the context of a campaign’.

