Karoline Lima posts 1st photos of her daughter and video of the birth with Militão

Last Sunday (10), Cecília, daughter of Karoline Lima and Éder Militão, was born in Spain. Throughout the entire process for the delivery, the influencer shared stories on her Instagram account and, a few hours after the child came into the world, she published her first photos, but without the player’s participation. Even without appearing, the Real Madrid defender was present at the hospital and accompanied the birth of his daughter. Subsequently, the influencer released a video of the birth with the presence of the player.

“Love of my life. She was born with 5 years old and mega hair but we take care of it”, joked the influencer about the gestation period and her daughter’s hair in her feed post.

In stories, Karoline shared a sequence of videos reporting the moments leading up to the birth and the stages after the birth of her daughter. In addition, she said that Cecília has been sleeping despite the noise made by her and Éder Militão’s family and even played with the size of the child’s foot.

Cecília was born a few days after Karoline Lima confirmed the end of her relationship with Éder Militão. During the holidays, the player traveled to Miami and then to Brazil, while the influencer, who was in the final stages of pregnancy, followed in Spain.

The model also shared a video in which she shows some moments of childbirth. In the images, Karoline appears holding hands with the player at the moment Cecília is born.

According to the influencer herself, she sought out Éder Militão on the player’s return to Madrid to try to continue the relationship. However, after the conversations, she chose to end it.

“I’m passing by to reassure you, to say that I’m strong as hell and Cecília is even stronger. To give you some satisfaction, after he [Militão] came back from a trip I looked for him, I tried to work things out, I tried to fix it and carry on, but it got to a point where I really saw that it wasn’t going to happen anymore as a romantic relationship and I decided to end it. I believe it was the best decision the moment called for, so that’s it. We will always have a link that is Cecília, and she will always be a priority in our life”, she said.