know the prayers of protection of the saint

Saint Benedict’s Day is celebrated today, July 11th – the same day he was named as patron saint in the Catholic Church.

The saint is known as an example of determination and faith and, therefore, is always mentioned when someone needs to obtain graces or get rid of any kind of evil.

São Bento is the patron saint of Europe and of architects, in addition to being commonly invoked to prevent kidnappings, robberies and family fights, mainly caused by alcoholism. Many people also resort to São Bento to get rid of evil, above all envy and the evil eye.

In addition to Saint Benedict’s prayers against every force of evil, you can also count on the saint’s medal to ward off any problems that haunt your life. Get more protection in everyday life with the medal’s words and always have it around to prevent everything that might disturb you.

History of São Bento

In the year 480, Benedict was born in Umbria, Italy, into a noble Roman family. As a young man, he went to live in Rome to study philosophy and there he met a hermit who passed all his knowledge on to Benedict.

The hermit took him to a grotto known as the holy grotto, which was far from the city, on the hill of Subiacus. There, Bento learned everything about the life of a hermit and dedicated his time to prayers and studies, staying in the cave for three years, without contact with anyone other than the hermit, who helped him with food.

The story of a holy man in a grotto caught the attention of people who came to visit him for advice and prayers. As a figure known for sanctity, Benedict was invited to be the senior member of the convent of Vicovaro. He accepted the opportunity, but he could not accept the reality of the monks’ lives. For Benedict, they did not properly follow the teachings of Christ.

Due to this episode and the great fame of the saint, many religious saw him with bad eyes. One day, Bento was given a cup of poisoned wine; the saint blessed the wine, as he did all food, and the cup was broken. Realizing that he would be poisoned, he asked God to forgive them and then left the convent.

Over time, Bento managed to found 12 monasteries and, thanks to his knowledge of the community, the monasteries were a great success. The monks followed the well-known Rule of Saint Benedict, which is a book of 73 chapters written by the saint himself, with instructions for a monastic life.

The fundamentals prioritize prayer, recollection, silence, work, obedience and charity. Thus, the Order of the Benedictines or Order of Saint Benedict was born, which continues to be propagated to this day.

In the year 547, feeling that death was coming, he asked that his tomb be opened and, after talking to the monks, with his hands towards the sky, Benedict died at the age of 67. The saint died in the same year as his sister, Santa Escolástica, founder of the female branch of the order of Saint Benedict.

His possessions were divided between the Monastery of Monte Cassino and the Abbey of Fleury in France. The relics remain in these locations to the present day.

In 1220, Saint Benedict was canonized and is considered the patron saint of Europe.

Saint Benedict Medal and its protective power

Considered as a sacred object and with great power to protect against evil, the Saint Benedict medal has Latin scriptures and bears a cross that contains the initials C.SSML, which means “The holy cross be my light” and NDSMD, which wants say “Don’t be the dragon my guide”. Around the sacred symbol are the letters CSPB, that is, “Cross of the Holy Father Benedict”.

At the top of the Saint Benedict medal, the word Pax is written, which means “peace”. In the circle around the symbol are the letters VRSNSMV, which means “Away, Satan, never advise me vain things” and also the letters SMQLIVB, which says “What you offer me is bad, drink your poisons yourself” .

Prayers for Saint Benedict

Prayer of Saint Benedict against envy

“Glorious Saint Benedict, your holiness, united to the strength of God in your soul and in your mind, has made you capable of unmasking the plot of the wicked. Even the glass with poison trembling, it broke into a thousand pieces and the poisonous drug lost your evil force. Saint Benedict, in you I trust! Give me calm and tranquility: give strength to my mind and my thoughts so that, uniting myself with the infinite power of God, I will be able to react against the threats of spiritual evil , from slander and envy. Help me also to overcome the diseases of my body and mind. May God help me and Saint Benedict protect me. Amen.”

Supplication to Saint Benedict

“O glorious Saint Benedict, we ask you to free us from the temptation of the evil one. Be a protector for us that you will trample with your feet Satan and all the fallen angels that torment us and distance us from God. We ask that you wield the sacred Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ and ward off all evil principles that prevent us from following the true light: God. We want to belong to Heaven and renounce all the works of darkness that make us spiritually sick. With your prayers, make the devil run of our home and our work. We know that it is only in the Redeemer that we find true salvation, grace and consolation. We fully consecrate our lives to the Father, so that we may be counted as heirs of the heavenly firstfruits and we can spread the good news of redemption to all those who are imprisoned by the power of evil. Through the intercession of Saint Benedict, our Lord Jesus Christ remove Satan from our lives. Amen.”

Adoration of the patron saint of Europe

“Dear Saint Benedict, for the adoration that all of us faithful have for you, especially we architects, here we are asking you to strengthen our hope, make us overcome any challenge and trial, guide us in our work and teach us to to work in the best way possible to support ourselves and our families. Adored Saint Benedict, your presence among us is very valuable and we cannot lose your actions of faith and love. Give us strength and peace of mind and help us to have tranquility in our affairs. Saint Benedict, blessed! We give thanks to you!” (Pray three Our Fathers, three Hail Marys and three Creeds)

request to the saint

“Glorious saint, who throughout your life have chosen truth, religious principles and clarity in everything as a priority, do not allow me to fall into temptation, allowing myself to be carried away by violence, laziness or gluttony. , with these enlightened eyes, may they emanate only goodness, chastity and obedience, so that I can live in peace with my heart and with my soul. By Jesus Christ, Saint Benedict, help me!”