Last DR of the season is formed

The couples Brenda and Matheus, Lu and Hadad and Karol and Mussunzinho are in the last DR of “Power Couple 6”.

One couple leaves the show tomorrow and the other two go on to the final, alongside Adriana and Albert.

Today’s DR was formed without open voting for the first time this season. Adriana and Albert won the last race, divided into stages, and got rid of the possibility of elimination.

The 3 losing couples went straight to the hot seat.

Approves

The final test consisted of several stages, signaled by the four elements.

Each stage had 2 winning couples. In the end, a score was assigned to each of the stages of the circuit, luckily. The couples were randomly drawn and chose colored balls – with a predefined score – for each of the stages.

Adryana and Albert scored 750 points, against 700 for Karol and Mussunzinho, the runners-up.

Check out the ranking of the element circuit test:

1: Adriana and Albert

2: Karol and Mussunzinho

3: Lu and Hadad

4: Brenda and Matheus

Justifications

Live, the couples justified why they should be in the final of the program.

“We are in the 8th DR, we are not proud. We are one step away from the final and we really want to ask you to vote a lot, our big dream and our last final gas”, asked Brenda and Matheus.

“It took us a while to get here, we ran away, but now there was no way around it. Vote, guys, the work we didn’t give, we’ll give it now, vote”, said Karol and Mussunzinho.

“Living the Power Couple was the craziest and most intense experience we can ever live. This is a dream for us and it’s only up to you”, said Lu and Hadad.

Tomorrow, the season finale will be formed.