Latam will sell and lease back 10 Airbus A320neo model planes





SKY Leasing, an aircraft asset manager, announced this Monday, July 11, that it has completed the sale and lease-back of the first of ten Latam Airlines A320neo family aircraft.

This business model consists of the purchase of the asset (the aircraft) of the airline by a leasing with the respective long-term lease agreement (a kind of lease) with the same operator. With this, the jet is no longer an asset of Latam and passes to the portfolio of Sky Lease, which will receive a monthly payment for it.

the company of leasing said the transaction is part of the airline’s fleet modernization plan with new, environmentally friendly, narrow-body Airbus aircraft.

“We are delighted to build on our partnership with Latam Airlines on this first delivery of the A320neo, a highly efficient aircraft with excellent range and fuel efficiency metrics”said Travis Wiley, senior vice president of SKY Leasing.

Recently, Latam received the first new aircraft from the factory in three years and, at the same time, is getting rid of older jets. Last week, the market was informed about the sale of six aircraft for disassembly in the US, one of which (ex-PR-MZT) has already left the country.



