Latam will sell and lease back 10 Airbus A320neo model planes

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Latam will sell and lease back 10 Airbus A320neo model planes 0 Views



Airbus A320neo LATAM plane


SKY Leasing, an aircraft asset manager, announced this Monday, July 11, that it has completed the sale and lease-back of the first of ten Latam Airlines A320neo family aircraft.

This business model consists of the purchase of the asset (the aircraft) of the airline by a leasing with the respective long-term lease agreement (a kind of lease) with the same operator. With this, the jet is no longer an asset of Latam and passes to the portfolio of Sky Lease, which will receive a monthly payment for it.

the company of leasing said the transaction is part of the airline’s fleet modernization plan with new, environmentally friendly, narrow-body Airbus aircraft.

“We are delighted to build on our partnership with Latam Airlines on this first delivery of the A320neo, a highly efficient aircraft with excellent range and fuel efficiency metrics”said Travis Wiley, senior vice president of SKY Leasing.

Recently, Latam received the first new aircraft from the factory in three years and, at the same time, is getting rid of older jets. Last week, the market was informed about the sale of six aircraft for disassembly in the US, one of which (ex-PR-MZT) has already left the country.






Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, he has studied aviation and aeronautical marketing topics for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Well in Campo de Frade goes into operation and increases company production by 45% – Money Times

Production from the new well doubles the volume of Campo de Frade and increases PetroRio’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved