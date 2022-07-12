Law waives targets for health service providers in the SUS

Health service providers are exempt, until June 30, from meeting quantitative and qualitative goals contracted with the Unified Health System (SUS). This is what Law 14.440/22 provides, enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro and published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette last Friday (8).

The rule comes from Bill 2753/21, by Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP). The text was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in March, but was fully vetoed by the President of the Republic in May.

The veto, however, was overturned by the National Congress in the session on the 5th.

The exemption in meeting targets had been determined before, by Law 13,992/20. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the standard suspended for 120 days the obligation to maintain quantitative and qualitative goals.

The measure was a way found to compensate for unforeseen expenses caused by the rising costs of medicines, materials, personal protective equipment and specialized personnel during the pandemic.

According to the new law, the extension of the suspension is valid for health service providers of any nature, and begins to count retroactively from March 1, 2020. The rule guarantees the full transfer of financial values ​​contract between providers and the SUS. (With information from News Chamber Agency)