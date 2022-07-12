Learn how to choose between Selic Treasury and IPCA







Tiago Cespe, founder of Cespe Investimentos Photo: reproduction

Treasury Direct has safe and affordable investment options, which is why it is usually one of the first assets sought by those who want to get out of savings. But the papers issued by the National Treasury are not all the same. Understand now what are the differences between assets and when to invest in each one.

Fixed-rate or post-fixed treasury: what’s the difference?

They are divided into two types: pre-fixed and post-fixed. The fixed rate is the simplest to understand: the yield follows a fixed rate, determined at the time of issuance of the security. For example, the Fixed-rate 2025 Treasury bond has an annual return fixed at 12.99%.

In this case, no matter what happens in the economy, whoever invests in this paper will have this income per year.

On the other hand, floating-rate bonds have the yield linked to a real interest rate in the economy. The National Treasury issues two types of paper in this modality: Treasury Selic, which follows the yield of the Selic rate (the economy’s basic interest rate, determined by a committee of the Central Bank) and the Treasury IPCA, whose yield follows the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Pricing).

Selic Treasury and IPCA Treasury: how to choose?

Although the two securities have income related to inflation, they serve different purposes, explains financial educator Tiago Cespe, founder of Cespe Investimentos: “That money that used to be left in savings, for emergency reserve, can be placed in the Treasury Selic, with a return above savings”.

The paper has greater liquidity. At any time when it is sold, it tends to have a yield equal to the Selic rate. That’s why the Selic Treasury is indicated for short-term investment.

The IPCA Treasury, on the other hand, provides a yield above inflation, but is indicated for those who have a long term investment: “You know that your purchasing power will be above inflation; with the IPCA Treasury you guarantee that you will have that rate at the end, at the maturity of the bond”, said the expert.