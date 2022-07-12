learn more about the accessory

“Respect buckle”. It was what Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) called the accessory used by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in “Pantanal”. In the seduction scene, which had a lot of repercussion, the character even asks if the pawn would be “armed” when touching him. The curiosity is that the item used by the character is not part of the soap opera’s costume collection, but is a personal item in the actor’s closet.

— Alcides is the only pawn who wears a belt, and not the guaiaca (accessory that pawns use with various metals and pockets). Coincidentally, in the costume test, (Juliano) Cazarré brought a buckle and asked to use it — says “Pantanal” costume designer Marie Salles.

As the item caught the attention of the costume team, a belt was customized so that the pedestrian could wear the accessory on stage. And what started out as a request from the actor was to stop even in the text in the form of a flirtation between the character and Maria, making the biggest success.

— I looked at the buckle and it was beautiful, I said I could use it. So the buckle is his, we just added it to the belt,” explained Marie.

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré)

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré)

Maria (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré)

This week, in the plot, Maria and Alcides go to sleep together after she is kicked out of the room by Tenório (Murilo Benício). She even confesses to Zefa (Paula Barbosa) that she doesn’t know how to live without the pawn anymore. But all the passion they live is close to being strongly shaken, as her husband will discover everything.