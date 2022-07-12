‘Leave me no other option’

Singer Anitta changed her stance and expressed support for the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 electoral dispute as a reaction to the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda – who had celebrated a birthday in honor of the PT – by the Bolsonarist penal agent Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho on Saturday night, 9.

Brazilian singer Anitta. Photograph: Laurent Gillieron/EFE/EPA

“The extremely aggressive and undemocratic posture of these people leaves me no other option. It’s Lulalá (…) I’m not PT and never have been. But this year I’m with Lula”, wrote the artist on Twitter. “May you pay the price of having the person you hate the most in charge again just for the stupidity and lack of character of wanting to solve things in violence and intolerance.”

But the EXTREMELY aggressive and anti-democratic bet of these people leaves me no other option. IT’S LULALA… you donkeys, aggressors, authoritarian and violent — Anita (@Anita) July 11, 2022

Throughout the year, the singer was involved in disputes with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) until blocking him on Twitter in April. She also mobilized a campaign encouraging young people under 18 to vote in October.

Lula reacted to the singer’s publication. “Let’s get Brazil involved together,” she wrote.