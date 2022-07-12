Léo Áquilla says he suffered prejudice by Record’s pastor

Léo Áquilla, who participated in A Fazenda 5, said that she was hired by Record to be a reporter for the Balanço Geral program, when it was presented by Geraldo Luís, but that she was vetoed by a pastor from the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

In an interview with the podcast Inteligência LTDA, by Rogério Vilela, the journalist confided how it all happened. “We had participated [ao vivo] who had beaten Globo [em audiência]. Everyone was celebrating, everything was wonderful.” She said that after that, she realized that she started to be ignored by the show’s production.

“Months have passed and no one has given me any satisfaction. I cried months. They [a Record] they just ignored me, they just took me off the air without giving me any satisfaction. I got depressed because I hadn’t accepted Silvio’s invitation [Santos] for the Jogo dos Pontinhos and was not on the air in the Balance Sheet either. They took the bread from my table. I found out that a shepherd [da IURD] saw me on the air, that day we passed Globo [no ibope] and went to ask the direction if I was invited or hired”, confided the artist, who guaranteed that Geraldo Luís fought for her to return to the air, but ended up not succeeding.

“When they found out I was hired, he [o pastor] said ‘we can’t have a transvestite in the cast as a contractor. If she’s a guest, that’s fine’. And then, they didn’t know how to tell me that, they didn’t have an explanation. They were pushing, until all those months passed. That’s what happened and no one ever knew”, revealed the drag queen, who recently posted a photo in a bikini and showed her self-esteem.