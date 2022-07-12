Luísa Sonza is sued for R$ 175,000 for canceling a presentation, says columnist

The team of singer Luísa Sonza is being sued for not performing a show that was scheduled to take place in the city of Santo Ângelo, the region where she was born, in Rio Grande do Sul. The information is from the LeoDias column, from the Metrópoles portal, which had exclusive access to the process. The producer who takes care of the artist’s career has 15 days to explain what happened.

The lawsuit is being filed by producer Bruno Bender da Luz, who filed a lawsuit against the artist and producer Mynd this Monday (11). The parties involved had agreed on a date and amount for this presentation. Also according to information from the column, the singer’s team would have disappeared without any clarification on the reason. The presentation was scheduled for the 19th of September.

The production of Luísa Sonza would have initially asked for the amount of R$ 70 thousand reais for the artist’s presentation, but after confirming the schedule of the show, it asked for R$ 120 thousand reais in fee. However, they informed that the singer wanted to do a big show in the city and that’s why she was asking for 50% of the box office. The column’s report would have also found that the singer was always aware of the situation of the show.

In total, the process speaks of payment of R$ 175 thousand. The request contained in the lawsuit refers to the obligation to comply with the agreement signed between the parties and, given the impossibility of honoring the commitment, compensation for material damages in the amount of R$ 150 thousand must be paid, in addition to another R$ 25 thousand reais in moral damages.