Luísa Sonza is sued in R$ 175 thousand for canceling show. know everything

Luísa Sonza and her team have 15 days to give explanations about the failure to perform a show in the city of Santo Ângelo, the region where she was born, in Rio Grande do Sul. Producer Bruno Bender da Luz filed a lawsuit against the artist and producer Mynd this Monday (7/11), with whom he had agreed a date and value for the performance of this presentation.

According to the process obtained exclusively by the LeoDias column, the singer’s team disappeared without giving further clarification of the reason. The show was scheduled for the 19th of September.

Our report found that the singer was always aware of the situation of the show. Her production initially asked for R$ 70 thousand reais, then R$ 120 thousand reais in fee, at which point the ok was given, until they informed that the singer wanted to do a big show in the city and that’s why she was asking for 50% of the box office.

The request of the lawsuit refers to the obligation to comply with the compacted agreement and, if this is not possible, the payment of compensation in the amount of R$ 150 thousand reais referring to material damages and R$ 25 thousand reais in moral damages.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.