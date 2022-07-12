Luísa Sonza says she won’t tolerate crashers at her birthday party | celebrities

Luisa SonzaReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Luísa Sonza will celebrate her 24th birthday with a party on July 18th and has already sent a message to anyone who wants to go uninvited. This Sunday (10), the singer made a publication on Twitter saying that she will not tolerate crashers and that they will be removed from the event.

“Guys, about my birthday party. It’s going to be a super private party, if I didn’t invite you, please don’t go. All crashers will be taken out of the party. And guests don’t invite, you’re already bald to know”, he declared.

A follower even joked that Luísa was being “mean” and she reiterated her justifications. “I don’t see any harm in that. I’m sad that a friend of mine tells me he went to the doctor and the doctor said he was going. Like? It’s my birthday, man, it’s an important moment and there are people who want to go without even knowing me and still keeps telling everyone that he’s going”, said the singer.

