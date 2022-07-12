Man arrested for chasing and causing car overturn in Grande BH – Gerais

Car was occupied by four people when it overturned after a chase (photo: PMMG/Reproduction)

A man was arrested for chasing and causing a car to overturn in the early hours of this Tuesday (12/07) in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

In addition to the driver, another person was inside the vehicle and was also arrested. The car that was pursued was occupied by four people.

According to the Military Police, the driver began the pursuit because he believed he saw his wife inside the other vehicle, and that she was cheating on him with one of the occupants.

In addition to driving at high speed towards the vehicle being pursued, the suspect began to hit the car, which overturned on Avenida João Csar de Oliveira.

The driver tried to flee but was surrounded by police. He and the passenger were arrested.

Driver’s car that caused the accident (photo: PMMG/Reproduction)

According to the police report, the suspect showed signs of drug use and reportedly had hallucinations, including saying that he would be seeing the woman in the car and on the sidewalk, but there was no one at the place that he pointed out.

The victims were rescued without serious injuries and are doing well.

The Civil Police was called and will investigate the case.