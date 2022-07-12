Man overdoses on vitamin D after taking supplements

A Brit recently overdosed on vitamin D after following the advice of a nutritionist on a radio show. The case sparked an alert for people who are consuming supplements without the correct guidelines.

According to the scientific journal BMJ Case Reports, the patient, whose identity has not been revealed, took more than 20 over-the-counter supplements every day, including 50,000 international units of vitamin D, three times a day. That dose – measured in international units – is a dose hundreds of times higher than the nutritional recommendations, according to CNN.

Within a month of taking the supplements without medical supervision, he began to experience nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting, as well as leg cramps and ringing in the ears.

The patient heard about the supplements on a radio show and contacted the show’s nutritionist soon after, said Dr. Alamin Alkundi, who treated the man.

“Registration by regulatory bodies is not mandatory for nutritionists in the UK, so anyone can act as a nutritionist,” the expert explained in an interview with CNN.

Unlike water-soluble vitamins, which the body can easily eliminate, vitamin D and others like A, E, and K are stored in the liver and in the body’s fat cells until they are needed. However, consuming them far above the recommended daily dose can become dangerous.

The Doctor. Alkundi pointed out that the patient was taking a daily dose of 150,000 units of vitamin D, which was 375 times the recommended amount. The man stopped taking the supplements when his symptoms started, but the side effects did not go away. When he was taken to the hospital two months later, he had lost 12.7 kg and his kidneys were in trouble. Tests showed he overdosed on vitamin D, a condition called hypervitaminosis D.

Vitamin D is an essential element in the body as it contributes to the absorption of calcium from the intestines, as well as playing an important role in immune health, brain cell activity and muscle function.

However, the extremely high amount of vitamin D in the blood leads to hypercalcemia, which occurs when the level of calcium in the blood is above normal. This same diagnosis was confirmed in the man with an overdose of vitamin D. This condition can lead to weakening of his bones, the appearance of kidney stones and damage to the functioning of the heart and brain.

The patient was hospitalized for eight days and treated with drugs to lower blood calcium levels. A scan done two months later found that her blood calcium levels had dropped to near normal. Although the man’s vitamin D level also improved significantly, it was still high. We have had contact with him and he has reported that he is feeling much better, but he has not yet returned to his normal self,” said Dr. Alkundi.

The specialist points out that the signs of excess vitamin D can be perceived by drowsiness, lethargy and depression and, in more severe cases, it can lead to coma. The heart can be affected, as blood pressure can rise and the organ can begin to beat irregularly. In specific cases, the individual may suffer from kidney failure. Hearing and vision can also be impaired.