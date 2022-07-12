July 12, 2022 | 10:05

Manic doctor was recognized on television by other possible victims

reproduction

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Bezerra was arrested on suspicion of rape this Monday

With the exposition of the case of the anesthesiologist, Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, new cases begin to appear. This Monday (11), a man said, in testimony at the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti, in Rio de Janeiro, that the suspect removed him from the surgical center during the birth of his son, at Hospital da Mulher. from Vilar dos Teles.

“The guy who gives anesthesia told me to leave halfway through the procedure. I hadn’t even seen the child and my wife had already slept,” he said.

A second woman also appeared at the São João Meriti Women’s Police Station, in Baixada Fluminense, to testify against the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra.

He was arrested in the act in the early hours of Monday (11) for the rape of a patient who was doped and was undergoing a cesarean section at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart.

Recognized

The husband of a possible victim said in a statement that he recognized the doctor on television. “When I hit the television face on, it was him. Already with this case. A lot of anger. We are there trusting the doctors and something like that happens”, he said.

In the complaint of the first case, it is reported that Giovanni waited for the companion to leave the room to commit the rape. He took advantage of the cloths that cover the patient’s face, at the height of the chest, during childbirth, to practice rapes.

reproduction

This is the scenario in which the crime was caught: while the medical team was busy with labor, the anesthesiologist practiced the rape.

The act was made by nurses and assistants who were suspicious of the doctor’s behavior, the amount of sedatives he administered, and installed a phone with the camera on, in a cabinet with dark glass.

The recording was handed over to the police and delegate Bárbara Lomba, from the Women’s Police Station, arrested Giovanni in the act. The police will now try to find other possible victims of the anesthesiologist. When the deputy announced the arrest in the act, the only thing the medium said was, “Is there a video?”, she asked. After that, he chose to remain silent.

The services of the SUS, and of affiliated networks, must guarantee the right to the presence of a companion during the entire labor and postpartum period. The person must be indicated by the pregnant woman. However, reports indicate that the doctor made excuses to get the companions out of the room.

Already published:

Doctor arrested for rape of pregnant woman during cesarean section opts for silence

the second complaint

Relatives of a 23-year-old woman told police that she was also a victim of rape during a cesarean section performed at the same hospital on July 6. Her mother claims that her daughter came out of the procedure totally drugged and that she woke up only the next day at night.

According to the mother, the daughter woke up with a white substance on her neck. Initially, the family thought it was the result of some hospital procedure. When she watched the news on Monday and saw that the doctor had been arrested, she concluded that her daughter had also been a victim of rape.

The reported cases are under investigation. In fact, so far, there is only the video recorded in the hospital’s delivery room.