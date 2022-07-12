Maracan provokes before Flamengo x Atltico: ‘Hell heat around here’

photo: Divulgao/Twitter/Maracan Maracan official profile provoked Atltico by citing Gabigol’s “hell”

This Monday morning (11), Maracan “heated up” the duel between Flamengo and Atltico, to be held at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (13), in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. With reference to a phrase by striker Gabigol, from Rubro-Negro, which became controversial, the official profile of the stadium in twitter joked: “Rio de Janeiro! Heat from hell over here”.

The post makes reference to a statement by Gabigol that caused huge repercussions after the first leg of the round of 16. In Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, after Atletico’s 2-1 victory, Flamengo’s number 9 fired in an interview: “There they will see what pressure and what hell”.

In addition to the STJD, Galo also issued a security alert to public bodies in Rio de Janeiro and CBF. The club from Minas fears “hostile weather” on its trip to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, due to the decision that will take place this week.

Flamengo manager provocation

Faced with the facts, journalist Andr Rizek, from SportTV, made harsh criticisms of the Atlantic. The presenter evaluated the alvinegra measure as a “waste of time”.

“It’s unbelievable here. Does anyone really think that Gabigol was talking about violence? For love… What is expected of those who play at home is basically to make the opponent’s life a ‘hell’. This here is called a waste of time. time – the most precious thing there is,” Rizek posted on Twitter.

“The lawyer who acted in this case, who I will preserve his name because I don’t know if he would authorize, didn’t know whether to laugh or defend himself. Such is the chicken comedy. ask for peace and that they are well received. Be a beautiful party”, projected.

“Incidentally, the notification of infringement was filed for lack of typicality. More or less for lack of legal technique of the prosecution”, he added.