Mariana discovers Alcides’ plan to kill Jove in Pantanal

One of the main shortcomings of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) is not to make room for rationality in his actions, and this will become more evident in the next chapters of wetland, especially after he gets into a fervent fight with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) over Juma (Alanis Guillen). At the time, the pawn will be close to losing his life and, shortly after, he will get it into his head that his next mission is to assassinate Jove. The problem is that the plan will be discovered by Mariana (Selma Egrei), who will find a way to reverse the situation.

Jove will not be Alcides’ only target, after all, the pawn will also be spurred on by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to kill José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), remaining uncontrolled even after the boss disarms him and demands that he give up the plan. Annoyed, Alcides presents his most aggressive side against Tenório, at the worst possible time, as the squatter will discover that the employee is Maria Bruaca’s (Isabel Teixeira) lover.

Mariana will try to reverse the situation in favor of Jove in the next chapters of the soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

From then on, there is no other possibility other than a great turnaround, with Tenório aiming for Alcides’ head to eliminate him from the play along with his own wife. At a certain point, the villain will be so freaked out that he will look in the arms of Zuleica (Aline Borges) for some kind of brake to his dark desires to get revenge with blood.

Alcides realizes that Tenório may have discovered the romance and finds a way to dodge the boss’s possible attacks, reorganizing his priorities and creating new plans in his head so he doesn’t end up lifeless in the story.