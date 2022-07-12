Marisa Monte thanks cries of support for Lula, criticizes Bolsonaro and praises electronic voting machines in show

Singer Marisa Monte protested against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a concert in Rio de Janeiro in May. During the presentation, the artist thanked the cries of support for Lula (PT), praised the electronic ballot box and spoke about the importance of conscientious voting.

The video of the show returned to the web this week, after Carlinhos Brown was criticized for interrupting shouts against Bolsonaro at a concert. The singer even took a stand on Twitter saying that his candidate in the elections is Lula.

In Marisa Monte’s presentation, the audience chorused “Bolsonaro out” and expressed support for former President Lula. Amid the screams, the singer said that, for her, Bolsonaro’s name would not even be mentioned in the show.

“But it’s very beautiful for us to live in a democracy and be able to express ourselves like that, freely. We have to defend this a lot and this year we will be able to express again all our wishes in that wonderful electronic ballot box. Who would have thought that we would be here praising and defending the electronic voting machine”, said the singer.​

“We will not only choose the president, we will also choose all the positions in the legislature, they are the guys who make the laws there in Congress and in the state assemblies, and these guys, it is important that we improve the quality of the our representatives there are the guys who are going to work together with the next president, which I hope will not be this one,” he added.

