Mark Zuckerberg announces new emoji reactions on WhatsApp – News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp will update its emoji reactions feature for iOS and Android devices. This new update will allow users to react to messages with any emoji included on their keyboards.

The new feature is rolling out in select global regions and is expected to reach the entire global WhatsApp user base in the coming weeks and months, according to the Emojipedia blog.





After downloading the update, a WhatsApp user can press and hold a message on the social network to make the reaction menu appear as before. The difference is that it will now feature a “+” option, which allows users to dive into the more than 3,600 emojis currently available, including all skin tone modifier options.

The feature that lets you react to WhatsApp messages was originally released with just five different emoji options.

A limited set of reactions is quite common across different platforms, originating with the engine’s debut on Facebook in 2016.





The expansion reflects a mechanism currently available to Instagram users in select regions, which allows any keyboard emoji to be used as a reaction to a direct message on the platform.

The initiative takes place days before World Emoji Day, an annual celebration of the use of the images we are used to in the app around the world. The date will be celebrated next Sunday (17).



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Raphael Hakime



