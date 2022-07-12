MC Mirella appears in a flashy position in a tiny bikini on the beach

MC Mirella caused by sharing a sequence of photos on their social networks. The singer surprised her followers by appearing lying on the beach.

In the records shared on her Instagram account, the funkeira appeared wearing a tiny summer piece and took the opportunity to publicize her content on an adult photo platform. “If you don’t go, only you don’t go, stop crazy and run now on the link in my bio to see my content! Click the link in my bio and hit the button,” she said.

“I think I saw a little princess,” commented a follower. “She IS so beautiful and a wonderful body,” said one user. “Beautiful princess 💐😍”, wrote one boy.

Check out MC Mirella’s post on social media:

Vented after being confused

Not long ago, MC Mirella made a surprising outburst after being mistaken for adult film actresses. Her report happened after the funkeira tried to rent a residence in São Paulo. At the time, she heard a question from the owner of the house.

On her Instagram account, the singer vented and said that people who work with adult content should not suffer prejudice:

“I went to rent a house and the guy drove me crazy. I hope he gives my money back because I rented it and gave up going. People jump to conclusions from what they see on the internet and what they hear from others and they don’t have the slightest notion, sense and education. He took a lot from me, I rented the house, paid for it, everything was fine and he came to make a request that you have no idea about. He took me from being a porn star, he thought I was going to use his house to make porn videos,” she said.

Finally, the funkeira said that she was upset with the way in which she was approached by the owner of the residence: “Those who follow my content know what it’s like, and those who work with erotic films shouldn’t suffer this kind of prejudice either. If you put the business there for rent, you have the right not to want some things, but know how to approach the person, don’t be invasive and inelegant like it was with me. If you have any questions, just ask, but the way it went and how it went, I was very upset”she said at the time.

