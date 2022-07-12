Megacomet K2 approaches Earth; see how and where to observe it

Comet K2 will be closer to Earth than ever before in the early hours of next Thursday (14). The object – whose full name is C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) – caught the attention of astronomers as the most distant active comet ever seen, and also one of the largest ever discovered.

The long-awaited encounter will take place at 00:09 (Brasilia time), when comet K2 will pass within 270.5 million kilometers of our planet — almost twice the distance between Earth and the Sun.

Despite being considered the largest comet ever seen, the object will not be visible to the naked eye. It is estimated that during this approach it reaches up to magnitude 7, being observable only by those who have binoculars and telescopes. According to the website Sky Livethe comet will be in the constellation of Ofiúco, seen in Brazil towards the northwest horizon, during the dawn.

The comet is expected to get brighter in the following months, when it gets even closer to the Sun on December 19.

The first voyage of megacomet K2

Discovered in 2017, the comet – even far from the Sun – was already very active, presenting a huge cloud of dust 128,000 km wide, when it was more than 2.4 billion km away from Earth, beyond orbit. of Saturn.

according to space, the size of the comet nucleus is still up for debate, with astronomers suggesting sizes between 18 and 160 km in diameter. For comparison, the famous Halley’s Comet had a nucleus — shaped like a potato — measuring between 8 and 15 km in diameter.

K2 originates from the Oort Cloud, which is home to hundreds of billions of comets and spans nearly a light-year. This is believed to be the first time that K2 has traveled between planets in the Solar System.

Based on data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the comet has been releasing frozen volatile gases, likely oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. As this is the first time that the object has approached the Sun, astronomers will have the opportunity to study the materials of this primitive comet, revealing what the composition of the nebula that gave rise to the Solar System may have been, about 4.6 billion years ago. of years.