MEI can still regularize delay in declaration to Simples Nacional

The deadline for submitting the Simplified Annual Declaration (DASN) of the individual microentrepreneur (MEI) came to an end on June 30. Despite the fine applicable to these cases, the fact is that the MEI can regularize the delay when sending the document to avoid inconvenience as soon as possible. The guidance is from the IRS.

The fine for those who deliver after the deadline is 2% per month, the minimum amount being R$ 50. The debt can be expensive for the micro-entrepreneur, since the maximum reaches 20% of the total number of declared taxes . That’s why even those who missed the deadline need regularize the situation as soon as possible.

Regularize the DASN delay

The entire process to regularize the DASN delay is via the internet. The MEI must access the Simples Nacional portal and indicate the company’s CNPJ. The commitment is to inform what the revenues were throughout 2021, in addition to indicating the type of activity carried out.

You have to be careful, because even the MEI that didn’t have invoicing last year – as long as he had the CNPJ created in the period – he must declare. Just fill in the amount R$ 0 and send the declaration. The entrepreneur who hired an employee in 2021 needs to indicate with “yes” the respective part of the declaration.

When transmitting the statement, the fine payment guide is issued. Therefore, while the MEI does not make the declaration, it does not have access to the storage document and continues with the active debt.

Among the inconveniences caused by the delay of DASN, the entrepreneur can have social security benefits blocked. To prevent this from happening, all contributions must be paid. When regularizing the DASN delay, the Federal Revenue’s orientation is that the taxpayer keeps the receipt for a period of five years.

Another important point is that, if you have exceeded the revenue limit allowed for the MEI, it is necessary to file a request for non-compliance with the regime. Under the new model, the company will collect taxes as Simples Nacional.