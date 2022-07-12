Meizu mblu 10s released with iPhone 13 design, Unisoc chip and 48 MP triple camera

Another cell phone with the “face” of the iPhone 13 is launched in China this Monday (11). Meizu has just announced the mblu 10s, its new entry-level cell phone that uses a low-power processor with different memory configurations and looks totally “inspired” by the Apple cell phone — from its camera block to the notch. The mblu 10s is equipped with a 6.52-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) distributed in a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60 Hz refresh rate. there is an notch identical to an iPhone which houses only an 8 MP camera. The official renderings, by the way, have the same wallpaper as the iPhone 11. Check it out:

With a block of cameras arranged diagonally, mblu 10s has a main lens with a 48 MP sensor. The other lenses have not had their details revealed, but we know that they have 2 MP and 0.3 MP sensors – it is possible to assume that they are a macro camera and a depth sensor, respectively. The cell phone is equipped with the Unisoc T310, a 12nm process based platform with a 4-core CPU working at frequencies up to 2.0 GHz and an IMG PowerVR GE8300 GPU. The chipset works with options of up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

















To power this hardware, there is a 5,000mAh battery. The maximum charging power has not been revealed. Other specs include face unlock support, P2 headphone jack and USB-C. The system version is not revealed, but the manufacturer confirms the presence of the Flyme 9 Lite UI based on Android. In parallel, LeTV launched this Monday morning (11) the Y2 Pro with an iPhone 13 Pro look and Huawei operating system. The Meizu 18s is also noteworthy for its minimally similar appearance to the OPPO Reno 5.

6.52-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with notch and 60 Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T310 Platform

IMG PowerVR GE8300 GPU

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Secondary lens with 2 MP sensor Tertiary lens with 0.3 MP sensor

4G, USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Face Unlock connection

5000mAh battery

Android with Flyme 9 Lite UI

