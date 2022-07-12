Mendonça denies another request to suspend the PEC that creates a social package before the elections | Policy

The action was presented by deputy Alexis Fonteyne (NOVO-SP) on the grounds that the proposal violates the Constitution, disrespecting, for example, the rule of electoral annuality.

This principle establishes that changes in electoral legislation can only come into effect if approved up to one year before the election.

With a low quorum in the session, Lira postpones the vote on the PEC that creates benefits in an election year

Dubbed “PEC Kamikaze”, the proposal increases the value of Auxílio Brasil, expands the Gas Valley and creates a “voucher” for truck drivers. According to the text, the benefits will be in effect until December this year, right after the election, and will cost R$ 42.1 billion to the public coffers (read more below).

The PEC is sponsored by the government and was proposed at a time when President Jair Bolsonaro appears in second place in polls, which also indicate the possibility of the PT candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, being elected in the first round.

In his decision, Mendonça stated that he does not see “an unequivocal and manifest disrespect for the legislative process” that justifies suspending the analysis of the PEC.

“I believe that judicial self-restraint should guide the Supreme Court’s jurisdictional action in such cases, so that, as much as possible, the premature declaration of invalidity of a legislative act still in its formation process is avoided, given the evident risk that it may translate into in undue interference of the Judiciary with the Legislative Power, in violation of the principle of Separation of Powers”, he wrote.

The benefits provided for in the PEC

Check below the benefits of the PEC, expected to be in force only until December, after the elections:

Brazil Aid: expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion);

expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion); Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a R$ 1 thousand “voucher” (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);

creation of a R$ 1 thousand “voucher” (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion); Gas Assistance: Increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);

Increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion); Seniors: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);

compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion); Taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion);

benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion); Feeds Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;

transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations; Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.