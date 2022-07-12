Mercado Livre gains billionaire investment and will give more credit

International investment will be directed so that more people and companies have access to credit

Today, Mercado Livre announces that Mercado Pago (its fintech), through Mercado Crédito (its credit unit), has just received a new $233 million private financing line from Goldman Sachs.

Of this amount, US$ 106 million are destined to expand the credit capacity for individuals and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil, and US$ 127 million correspond to Mexico. In this way, Goldman Sachs’ capital injection in the Credit Market reaches a total of 485 million dollars between 2021 and 2022, which represents one of the largest investments made by this bank in a fintech in the region.

Mercado Pago will give more credit to PF and PJ

“At Mercado Pago we are driven by the purpose of bringing solutions together and generating more opportunities for millions of Latin Americans, with an innovative credit offer adapted to their needs and capabilities. This investment by Goldman Sachs encourages us to continue working so that thousands of people, entrepreneurs and SMEs can take advantage of their full potential”, said Facundo Cuppi, Director of Strategy and Credit Operations at Mercado Crédito.

“We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with Mercado Livre to promote financial inclusion and access to credit in Latin America. Mercado Crédito and the entire Mercado Livre ecosystem are a unique platform to improve the flow of capital for companies without access to credit in the traditional financial system,” said Santiago Rubin, General Director, Head of Technological Media and Telecom for Latin America at Goldman Sachs.

The Mercado Pago credit lines available in the region have already reached the granting of more than 7.551 million dollars, totaling 175 million loans for consumers and working capital for SMEs. “The possibility of expanding our credit offer is at the heart of what we do: financial inclusion is reflected both in new users who will have access to credit, and in those who trust us to add value to their businesses and projects,” added Cuppi.

Image: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com