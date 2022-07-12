Miner crowded! Cruzeiro sells 55,000 tickets for a duel with Fluminense

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro fans promise another party in Mineiro Mineiro will be packed this Tuesday (12), when Cruzeiro receives Fluminense, at 9 pm, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Host of the match, the celestial club reported that it has already sold 55,000 tickets for the match.

In the sales system, there are no more tickets. However, tickets that were just placed in the cart, but not paid for, may be available over the next few hours.

Camarotes Vermelho and Brahma, sold by Minas Arena, the concessionaire responsible for managing the stadium, also appear as sold out on the “Football Card” platform.

The total ticket load for the game of 61 thousand tickets. The information is contained in the minutes of the meeting organized by the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF).

For the game against Fluminense, Cruzeiro charged slightly higher prices in relation to the Serie B duels. Tickets were sold for R$40 (half-price) to R$170.