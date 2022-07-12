Missed a chapter? Review last week’s highlights of ‘Beyond Illusion’ | Beyond the Illusion

The week was busy in “Beyond Illusion”! Joaquim discovered Davi’s true identity and came back with everything to convince Isadora to resume their engagement. He got it right. Under pressure, the dressmaker decided to marry Joaquim to save her honor and career. Want to know what else happened in the last week of your 6 o’clock soap opera? Check it out below!

Early in the week, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) discovered the true identity of Davi (Rafael Vitti). Intrigued to meet the real Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff), he rummaged through the police station’s files and found the “wanted” poster with a photo of the magician accused of killing Elisa (Larissa Manoela), that is, Davi.

Joaquim discovers David’s true identity

On Tuesday, Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) revealed to Olivia (Debora Ozório) that Matias (Antonio Calloni) is her father and begged her to keep it a secret. But the highlight was Davi’s unexpected encounter with the real Rafael Antunes, who he thought was dead. Of course, Joaquim followed everything closely…

Joaquim introduces Rafael Antunes to David

Wednesday marked the wedding of Heloísa and Leônidas (Eriberto Leão). After much suffering throughout her life, she finally said “yes” to happiness and even announced to everyone that she found the daughter that was stolen from her in the past, Olivia.

Heloísa and Leonidas get married

On Thursday, Iolanda (Duda Brack), suspicious, went to Heloísa’s house and found the folder with the documents that prove that Joaquim stole the weaving. Cleverly, she decided not to give the evidence to her lover in order to have him and also David in her hands.

Iolanda finds the folder with the documents against Joaquim in Heloísa’s room

On Friday, Joaquim’s schemes to defame Isadora continued in full swing. After ordering a man to attack her in her fashion studio to scare her – she was saved by Davi – he planted a false note in the newspaper to sabotage the opening of the place. Without the presence of customers, the dressmaker was devastated…

Davi returns to the studio and saves Isadora, ending Joaquim’s plan.

And, on the last day of the week, pressured by all of Joaquim’s schemes, but not suspecting anything, Isadora decided to marry him to save her honor and career.

Isadora decides to marry Joaquim to regain her reputation