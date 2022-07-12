Monthly fees for health plans will increase by at least 6.6%

posted on 07/12/2022 05:49 / updated on 07/12/2022 05:50



(credit: Júlio Lapagesse/CB/DA Press)

The National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) estimates an increase of at least 6.6% in the monthly fees of health plans with the application of the nursing salary floor, which would also impact the Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals in Brazil by R$6.3 billion. . The Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC 11/22) that establishes the floor is on the voting agenda of the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday afternoon.

The PEC, authored by Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), aims to correct an alleged “defect of initiative” – ​​when one of the Powers does not have the competence for a certain action – and to avoid suspension, in Justice, of the floor defined by the Bill 2564/20, already approved, inserting the guarantee in the Constitution. The PEC sets the minimum salary for nurses at R$4,750.00 and that of nursing technicians at R$3,325.00. Nursing assistants and midwives would receive R$ 2,375.00.

CNSaúde estimates an average increase of 84.8% in the country for nurses and nursing technicians, with an annual cost of R$ 11.4 billion for health plans. “This will reach the consumer’s pocket very quickly. Being such a high increase, the solution is simple: either pass the increase or break”, said Bruno Sobral, executive secretary of the entity.

Currently, 44.8 thousand nursing assistants, 1.5 million technicians and 661.9 thousand nurses work in the country, according to data from CNSaúde. The CNS secretary also explained that 292,000 families that have members in need of home care will also be affected. Sought, the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) did not respond to the Mail.

The Confederation of Holy Houses and Philanthropic Hospitals (CMB) assesses that the new nursing salary floor could have a financial impact of R$ 6.3 billion for affiliates and criticizes the lack of funding source for the new expense. “The Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals require R$ 17.2 billion annually, on a very urgent basis, as the only alternative for assuming the labor obligations arising from Bill 2.564/20”, said the president of the CMB, Mirocles Veras.

“The CMB emphasizes that it is not against the project. The hospitals value all health professionals and join efforts with the categories in the search for revenue that allows for fairer remuneration. But the reality of philanthropic institutions makes the fulfillment of this project unsustainable”, he says. CMB note. In the last six years, 315 philanthropic hospitals closed their doors, reducing more than 7 thousand beds in the SUS.

According to researcher and professor Giácomo Balbinotto, from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), the topic requires attention. “The floor is fair for workers, but the impact on the private and public health sectors will be significant. In the medium term, many hospitals will close, as their average margin will go from 9.7% to -3.4%”, said the researcher.