More Ubisoft Games Get Access Limitation Notice on Steam Versions

Game pages are warning about not being able to access DLC and deluxe editions

After announcing that some games from years ago would no longer be supported, Ubisoft pulled Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD from Steam. In addition to it, other games now have a warning tag about limiting access to the game, such as Splinter Cell Black List and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sand. It will no longer be possible to access DLCs and deluxe editions of these titles on the Valve platform.

The second wave of Ubisoft titles that will be discontinued would be accessible until September 1, as the developer itself said at the time of the announcement. However, the games Silent Hunter 5 and Space Junkies, two titles that were listed, are no longer available on Steam at the moment.

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Far Cry 3, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Splinter Cell Black List have the warning about the impossibility of accessing the deluxe editions and DLCs of these games from September 1st.

Some of the other games listed by Ubisoft are still available, such as Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Revelations, Rayman Legends, and Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and without any access limitation notices.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation will be unavailable on Steam even for those who bought the game

Ubisoft comments on the matter

Ubisoft commented on the matter saying, “We do not take the decision to retire Ubisoft’s legacy game services lightly, and our teams are currently evaluating all options available to players who will be impacted when Ubisoft’s online services are games are retired on September 1, 2022”.

“We are also working with our partners to update this information across all stores, so players will be informed of the removal from online services at the time of purchase, as well as via our support article, where we share the news.” Ubisoft in response to international press.

On Ubisoft Connect, only Space Junkies and Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD were pulled from the store. The rest listed by her as the next discontinued titles continue on her store and without any notice about access limitation.

