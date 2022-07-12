Most powerful Honda CR-V in history is hybrid and arrives in Brazil in 2023

The new generation of the Honda CR-V has just been presented in the United States and its launch in Brazil is already confirmed for 2023. The medium SUV is bigger, more spacious and much more powerful than before to return to being a direct rival of the Toyota RAV4.

In length alone, the 2023 Honda CR-V is 6.8 cm longer, reaching 4.69 m. The wheelbase has grown by 4 cm to 2.70 m while the width is 1.86 m without mirrors. But the most important thing about this new generation is that the A column is 12 cm further back, 7.1 cm shifted out and 3.5 cm lower.

Honda also declares a 15% higher torsional stiffness, that the McPherson front suspension has had its architecture revised and that the steering now has a variable ratio, as in the old Civic Touring.

The fact is that the CR-V would be so much bigger and more spacious that this time the Japanese manufacturer will still have the new ZR-V SUV occupying the gap between the CR-V and the HR-V, at least here in Brazil.

And even in a line with two other SUVs, the new CR-V manages to have its own design identity. The headlights look like extensions of the front grille, while the front shows cleaner lines. At the rear, the vertical taillights continue, but now with an extension towards the lid so narrow that it resembles a Volvo XC60.

It is in the cabin where there are similarities with other Hondas. The panel itself refers to the new Civic (which arrives in the next few months imported from Thailand), but uses a kind of honeycomb-shaped grid for the air conditioning outlets, preventing you from seeing the drivers. The gear lever remains in a higher position, by the way.

Even the new CR-V doesn’t have an entirely digital instrument panel, but the same display that combines an analogue dial with a seven-inch display seen on the new City and HR-V. The multimedia center is seven inches in the cheapest versions and 9 inches in the two most expensive ones, with hybrid mechanics.

The new Honda CR-V hybrid is available in the United States in Sport and Sport Touring versions, with black accents and 18-inch or 19-inch wheels. But what matters is the combination of a four-cylinder 2.0 gasoline engine with two other electric motors, which together add up to 207 hp and 34.2 kgfm. It is the most powerful CR-V in history and even surpasses the numbers of the Accord e:HEV.

Only hybrid mechanics are confirmed for Brazil, which makes perfect sense. That’s because the EX and EXL versions use the 1.5 turbo engine with direct injection of 192 hp and 24.8 kgfm, with CVT transmission. This is precisely the mechanics that we will see in the Honda ZR-V here. The two SUVs debut in Brazil in 2023.

