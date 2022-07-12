Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has 144 Hz screen, variants and more leaked specs

After having some details revealed by a leaker, the new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was once again featured in rumor channels. This time, the folks at 91Mobiles Hindi had access to other details about Motorola’s upcoming premium smartphone.

According to sources who have access to the company’s plans, the Edge 30 Ultra will be announced with a 6.67-inch screen that has FHD+ resolution and Supports refresh rate up to 144Hz.

In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor should work with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the 4,500mAh battery supports 125W fast charging.

The Edge 30 Ultra may also be the first smartphone on the market to feature a 200 MP main camera thanks to the use of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Sources also indicate the presence of a second lens with 50 MP and a third with another 12 MP.

The expected price for this model is €899, around R$4,850 in direct conversion. For now, Motorola does not confirm the veracity of the leak, nor does it inform a release date for the Edge 30 Ultra.

Anyway, the company has been leaking a lot about this model and also about the Edge 30 Fusion.