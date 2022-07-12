Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has 144 Hz screen, variants and more leaked specs

Update (7/12/22) – JB
After having some details revealed by a leaker, the new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was once again featured in rumor channels. This time, the folks at 91Mobiles Hindi had access to other details about Motorola’s upcoming premium smartphone.
According to sources who have access to the company’s plans, the Edge 30 Ultra will be announced with a 6.67-inch screen that has FHD+ resolution and Supports refresh rate up to 144Hz.
In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor should work with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the 4,500mAh battery supports 125W fast charging.
The Edge 30 Ultra may also be the first smartphone on the market to feature a 200 MP main camera thanks to the use of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Sources also indicate the presence of a second lens with 50 MP and a third with another 12 MP.
The expected price for this model is €899, around R$4,850 in direct conversion. For now, Motorola does not confirm the veracity of the leak, nor does it inform a release date for the Edge 30 Ultra.
Anyway, the company has been leaking a lot about this model and also about the Edge 30 Fusion.
Quoted to be launched in China later in July under the name of “Moto X30 Pro’, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – the nomenclature that will be given to the global version – has recently emerged in leaks and rumors that try to predict the design and specifications of the next car. manufacturer boss.
This device will be presented to the market as the successor to the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, an advanced smartphone launched in the first quarter of this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 platform — octa-core up to 3 GHz with 4 nm lithography from Samsung — with the Adreno GPU. 730 and 12 GB of RAM.
According to information, the Edge 30 Ultra should be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a version that brings important improvements compared to its predecessor, replacing Samsung’s manufacturing process – which caused the component to overheat – with TSMC lithograph.
Despite the scarcity of information, speculations highlight the possibility that the Ultra variant will soon be announced in Europe costing around €899, around R$4,850 in the direct conversion. This price is consistent with the premium category of the phone representing an addition of just 100 euros (~ R$ 535) for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM.
In addition to the state-of-the-art processor and balanced price, the device should also stand out for including a Smart Stylus pen and Folio protective cover.
As usual, Motorola has not confirmed the speculations hovering about its high-end future, however, the high number of rumors and leaks from different informants reinforces the possibility that the rumors are true, something that we will only know when the brand makes the official announcement. Edge 30 Ultra.
*Cover image: Motorola Edge 30 Pro.