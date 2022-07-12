MP can ask for suspension of games in Castelão in 24 hours if generator operation is not proven

After lamentable scenes of fights and confusions during the ‘blackout’ at Arena Castelão on Sunday night (10), at the end of the game Fortaleza x Palmeirasthe Public Ministry of the State of Ceará decided to intervene so that the facts do not happen again.

The body, through Sports and Fan Defense Center – Nudtorcoordinated by the prosecutor Antônio Edvando Elias de França, this Monday (11) officiated the Ceará Football Federation (FCF), the Sports and Youth Secretariat (Sejuv) and Arena Castelão to prove, within 24 hours, the full operation of the stadium’s power generator.

The equipment ensures that the fan has the least possible lighting to leave the place, which did not happen yesterday and contributed to the ‘chaos’ settling in the sports square.

“This morning I already sent the letters to Arena Castelão, to the sports secretary, to the Ceará Football Federation, asking for this technical information, but, at the same time, already warning that if they do not present the solution for this within 24 hours, they cannot have a game at Arena Castelão”, explained promoter Edvando França.

Generator reports are up to date

According to the promoter, all the reports for Arena Castelão are up to date, including the one for the generator, which expires in December. However, it is necessary to explain the non-functioning of the equipment.

“Regarding this unfortunate episode that took place yesterday at Arena Castelão with regard to the lack of energy. It must be said that all reports from Arena Castelão are strictly up to date. The report regarding the generator expires only in December. everything is in compliance. All that remains now is to investigate, to seek to know, technically, what happened that the generator was not activated”.

Castelão completely out after 44 minutes of Fortaleza x Palmeiras

Thiago Gadelha/ SVM

Failure to prove it can affect King Classic

Edvando França also explained how a possible short-term solution could prevent new matches from being held, including the next one, the Clássico-Rei valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

“It’s a very difficult situation what happened yesterday, it causes panic in society, it causes fear, it’s a guarantee for fans, when there is minimal energy, to have the emergency lighting necessary for the dispersion of fans. We took these measures and we are already informing that there will be no game at Arena Castelão until the situation is regularized”.

“In full operation”

The owner of Sejuv, Rogério Pinheiro, in an interview with Jogada 1º Tempo, said that the energy system of Arena Castelão returned to work 1h40 after the power outage.

“We had another similar event in the Copa do Nordeste final, but it was not so serious and we managed to get back quickly, but this game was such a heavy load, that it took us a while to resume. interruption”.

“What we are doing is hiring a backup system, other generators in case this happens, this generator works as a backup. notices this drop. Yesterday it was the opposite, an overload that isolated the entire electrical system”.