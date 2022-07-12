“MPCE asks the Justice to determine the imposition of a fine”

This Monday (11), the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE) has filed a public civil action to ban comedian Leo Lins from making bigoted jokes in the State of Ceará, northeast of Brazil. The decision of MPCE to go to court took place after a joke made by the comedian about a child with hydrocephalus.

The action was promoted by the 4th Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities after becoming aware of a video that went viral on social networks, where Leo Lins made ‘jokes’ with a child with hydrocephalus at a concertstand up. “The ACP [Ação Civil Pública] aims to prevent the comedian from continuing to make prejudiced jokes against people with disabilities, the elderly and other minorities. Lins has a show scheduled, in Fortaleza, on the 30th of July”says the statement from the MPCE.

If the request of the MPCE by the Justice is accepted, the comedian can be sentenced to pay a fine of R$ 20 thousand. if you make any disrespectful mention of any minorities that may be mentioned during the show in the city of Fortaleza. This action of MPCE started after representation of the Brazilian Bar Association Ceará Section requesting the Agency to adopt this measure.

“The MPCE’s action also asks that the Justice determine the imposition of a fine in the amount of R$ 20 thousand for each disrespectful mention of any minorities that is eventually made during the show”informed the Public Ministry of Ceará. The Agency informed that it decided to file the action after becoming aware of videos with the comedian making prejudiced jokes about Northeasterners, children with hydrocephalus, the deaf and people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and stuttering.