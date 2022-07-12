Murdered PT had a meeting with Bolsonaro; see photo – 07/11/2022 – Power

Municipal guard and PT activist Marcelo de Arruda, who was murdered by a Bolsonarista in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), had already had a friendly meeting in 2017 with the then federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro — today in the PL and president of the Republic.

He was killed after criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho crashed his 50th birthday party, according to reports, citing Bolsonaro’s name and with attacks on the PT.

Years earlier, however, according to Marcelo’s colleagues, the meeting took place to address a trade union issue, due to claims by municipal guards about the category to the then deputy.

“We went to Brasília because of the Social Security reform, it was a mobilization of municipal guards. We went to Brasília to have municipal guards included in the reform text, putting us in the case of police retirement”, says Tony Cleverson Correa , then president of the Foz do Iguaçu Municipal Guards Association.

Tony says it was a friendly conversation, about 10 minutes. According to him, Bolsonaro voted in favor of the category, but the category was not able to have its request answered by the other parliamentarians.

At the time, Marcelo was president of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu, according to Tony. “He [Bolsonaro] was on the rise, the issue of the Workers’ Party had already been detonated, but Marcelo was calm. He was always one for dialogue”, says the friend.

The episode is used by colleagues to exemplify how Marcelo was someone who dealt with people with different opinions from his.

According to friends and family, the guard would never have started a fight like the bolsonarista who invaded his party and killed him – the man was shot and remains hospitalized.

Arley Silva was Marcelo’s partner in the street patrols, which reinforces this characteristic of tolerance on the part of his friend. “He had this banner, he was affiliated with the PT party. He always supported it, but he was a totally open guy. We talked a lot about politics. He was a democratic person, even because he was a politician”, he said.

Other co-workers bring similar reports.

“I’ve known Marcelo for a long time and he never asked who I voted for,” says Francisco Vedur, 65, a heritage agent in the city and Marcelo’s co-worker.

According to colleagues, at the party that ended in the death of the militant, one of the jokes was about photographing Bolsonaro friends of Marcelo close to PT symbols. When criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho initially arrived, people at the party thought he was just another guest.