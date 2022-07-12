Myocarditis: New guidelines emerge on how to diagnose and treat – 07/12/2022

Myocarditis is a term that is on the lips of the people. After all, it integrates the vocabulary we acquired during the pandemic.

Sars-CoV-2 taught some and reminded others that the heart can really ignite. And that, although this resolves itself most of the time, there are individuals who, even more when unaware, have major complications and even die.

Of course, the coronavirus that causes covid-19 drew attention because it did it in droves, the way it spread and took over the world. But know that he is far from the only culprit behind the threat.

What makes the heart burn

A variety of infectious agents — including bacteria, protozoa, and fungi — are capable of leaving the heart in this delicate situation. Not to mention toxicity reactions caused by drugs, heavy metals, radiation… Sometimes, there’s not even an external factor — it’s the defenses that are turned against the chest in an autoimmune reaction.

However, by far the main culprits for inflammation in the heart muscle are, in fact, viruses. You would be amazed at the extensive list of potential causes of this trouble.

In addition to Sars-CoV-2, there are influenza influenza, measles, mumps, herpes, HIV and several others, highlighting some that we Brazilians know more than many corners of the globe. , such as dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya. Excuse me, but if the body is soft, everyone wants to win your heart.

The riddle of symptoms

Still, myocarditis is a relatively rare condition that seems to happen a little more in men than in women. It is just difficult to say how many people have the problem each year, as a good proportion of cases are asymptomatic.

Not even in those who have symptoms, by the way, the identification that the heart is inflamed becomes so easy. Also because, to confuse matters, myocarditis can manifest itself in slightly different ways depending on the creature, which is usually young — which does not exclude the possibility that inflammation can arise at any age.

There are people, then, who get a fever, with a broken body and even with nausea and stomach ache, who would have thought. “Myocarditis is really a chameleon”, compares cardiologist Evandro Tinoco Mesquita, a professor at the Fluminense Federal University, in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro. “Some just feel palpitations, maybe short of breath. Some people experience a little pain in the chest and, in others, it is so strong that it simulates a heart attack.”

In view of this, the patient’s help is essential: “Anyone who feels, let’s imagine, chest pain should think about whether they had a viral or bacterial infection a little earlier and, if they did, they should tell the doctor about it. It’s not a mere detail. The same thing if you traveled to endemic regions of tropical diseases, if you started to take some different medication or even if you have an autoimmune problem”, says the tip.

the new guideline

The doctor, in addition to vice-president of SIAC (Inter-American Society of Cardiology), is scientific director of the Study Group on Cardiomyopathies of SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology), which launched last Thursday, 7, its new myocarditis.

“It is certainly the most modern in the world. Among other reasons, because we learned from covid-19 and no other has appeared bringing this knowledge of the pandemic to here”, extols the cardiologist, who is one of its authors, alongside more than twenty colleagues, two of them specialists from institutions abroad, invited to participate.

The previous directive was from 2013 and, believe me, a lot of things have changed in these almost ten years. “Today we have new tests to help detect this inflammation, which is important for us to catch asymptomatic cases of young athletes who had some kind of infection and who later got sick training for a marathon”, he exemplifies.

The document is also the only one to include myocarditis caused by tropical diseases and dedicates a space to new treatments against cancer, especially immunotherapy. It is effective against certain malignant tumors, but it increases the risk of the heart becoming inflamed.

When Inflammation Becomes a Problem

It all starts with the infiltration of defense cells into the myocardium which, like any good muscle, has the ability to contract. In this case, every contraction is vital, pumping blood with oxygen to every bit of the body.

It turns out that immune cells, seeking to solve a problem – such as an infection – trigger inflammation and it is capable of leaving muscle fibers devastated.

“The heart, knocked out in this way, contracts less”, describes Professor Mesquita. This loss of strength hinders the pumping of oxygenated blood, hence the fatigue that some complain about. Breathing speeds up and gets shorter, in a frustrated attempt to compensate for everything. Lack of breath. And, as anything that inflames swells, the impression can be that of tightness in the chest or pain. Remember: some individuals don’t realize any of this.

“Most are completely cured, but 15% to 20% end up developing a dysfunction”, explains the cardiologist. That is, they are left with heart failure forever, when the myocardium does not recover the strength to pump blood properly. In 10% of these more severe cases, the heart becomes so large and flaccid that there is no other way than to transplant it.

Another possible consequence is arrhythmia, when the beats occasionally lose rhythm. In extreme cases, this causes cardiac arrest.

the diagnostic path

“The gold standard test to confirm myocarditis is still the biopsy”, says Evandro Tinoco Mesquita. But it ends up being performed in a minority of cases. Well, no one goes out to take a sample of the myocardium without a very strong suspicion.

More than hitting the hammer on myocarditis, the biopsy provides precious information: the type of immune cell that is there, infiltrating the muscle to attack it.

“If it is an eosinophil, I know that there is hypersensitivity of the myocardium itself and, to end the process, I will have to treat it with corticosteroids”, says the professor to illustrate.

Certain lymphocytes, in turn, would point to a virus infection, and there are complementary tests to confirm which one is there. “So it might be the case that the doctor uses an antiviral.”

One of the great roles of a guideline is precisely to guide those who are in the office to go all the way to find out what the patient has, and then make use of what exists with greater scientific evidence. It serves as a “cake recipe”.

In this case, first, in addition to scrutinizing the history of each one — “even seeing if the vaccination record is complete is important”, says Mesquita — and doing the electrocardiogram, the cardiologist must order blood tests.

“It’s that there are molecules released into the circulation when the heart muscle is being injured, such as troponin”, says the professor. They are markers, that is, clues that suggest breast distress.

Cardiologists should also do the echocardiogram to understand how the blood is pumping and an MRI of the heart, capable of accusing the swelling typical of inflammation. “That’s what could be behind the pain,” he explains.

If, at the end of the battery, the suspicion is indeed strong and the condition is worrying, as when there are symptoms that have lasted for more than four weeks, more tests may be necessary – especially the biopsy.

One year follow-up

This is an important point, in Professor Mesquita’s opinion: myocarditis should not quickly be forgotten. “This heart needs to be monitored for a year, to see if there is an arrhythmia, for example”, he points out.

Fundamental: not to do any physical activity, especially in the first month after recovery. “A question of prudence”, says the doctor.

The heart with covid-19

Yes, the Sars-CoV-2 vaccine can cause myocarditis. What’s new? It can always happen after vaccinations against a virus, but the extremely rare episodes are lost among millions of immunized people.

In the case of covid-19, the risk of someone having myocarditis from the disease itself is 60 times greater. The discrepancy between infection and immunization is glaring in another aspect: “Myocarditis has been appearing in covid-19, especially in those who had severe cases of coronavirus infection”, observes Professor Mesquita. Severe cases that, say, the vaccine prevents.

“Post-vaccination myocarditis, in addition to being very mild and rare, usually passes without us doing anything”, guarantees the cardiologist. However, the order to avoid exercise so as not to force and change this game is still valid.

It is good to remember that the few recorded post-vaccine cases of covid-19 are concentrated in adolescent boys and young men – and not in children, who are much more at risk of being struck down by myocarditis than adults when they contract any infection. In fact, one more reason to keep their vaccination records, all of them, up to date.