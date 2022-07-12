Nacho vs Arrascaeta; the duel of ‘supporters’ in the super decision of the Copa do Brasil between Atlético and Flamengo

Going beyond Hulk and Gabigol, the two foreign players have their stars shining in this Wednesday’s decision (13)

Atlético and Flamengo face each other this Wednesday (13), at 21:30, at Maracanã, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first game, Galo was victorious by 2 to 1 and aims to keep the result to go in search of classification.

Going further in the duel between Atlético and Flamengo, Hulk x Gabigol, for the Copa do Brasil, on both sides there are two other important protagonists for the confrontation. These are Nacho Fernández and Arrascaeta, the two foreign midfielders are key players in their respective teams.

The Argentine of Galo and the Uruguayan of Fla, are technical references of Brazilian football. In addition to Hulk and Gabigol, who are the de facto stars of both clubs, Nacho and Arrascaeta also bring with them the stardom, the nose for goals and the technique necessary to delight their fans.

Starting with the Atletico player, Nacho Fernández arrived at Galo in February 2021, in the same wave as Hulk. Conquering the most victorious year in the club’s history so far, with the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil.

In a solid season, Nacho has 52 games, with 10 goals and 10 assists, however, injuries took him out of important games. Therefore, in 2022, El Cerebro is at its technical and physical peak playing for Galo.

Regarding Flamengo, in the last three games against the Rio de Janeiro team, the player left his mark. In the Brasileirão confrontation, Nacho opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory, in the heart of Mineirão: “It was a special game, at home, with our fans, with Flamengo, and we tried to play with great intensity”; said the player after the match.

On the Flamengo side, Arrascaeta has been gaining more notoriety, one of the team’s main players. In the current season, the athlete has scored seven goals and 11 assists in 27 games.

In addition to boasting full ownership in Fla, the player follows the same line in the Uruguayan team and basically already has his place guaranteed in the Qatar World Cup, which will take place at the end of the year.