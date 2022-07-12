Nádia Carvalho, Edna’s voice actress in ‘The Incredibles’, dies at 67

The actress and voice actress Nádia Carvalho, who voiced Edna in “Os Incríveis” among other characters, died today (11) at the age of 67.

The news was shared by voice actor Marco Ribeiro on social media. The cause of death has not been confirmed by the family.

On Twitter, voice actor Fernando Mendonça reported that the reason for her death would have been complications related to a stroke, which she had suffered a few days ago.