Nádia Carvalho, Edna’s voice actress in ‘The Incredibles’, dies at 67

The actress and voice actress Nádia Carvalho, who voiced Edna in “Os Incríveis” among other characters, died today (11) at the age of 67.
The news was shared by voice actor Marco Ribeiro on social media. The cause of death has not been confirmed by the family.
On Twitter, voice actor Fernando Mendonça reported that the reason for her death would have been complications related to a stroke, which she had suffered a few days ago.
Nádia was in the dubbing since the 80’s and since then she has given voice to unforgettable characters for the public.
In addition to Edna and the catchphrase “Nothing in a cape”, Lin Beifong’s voiceovers in “Avatar: The Legend of Korra”, Dexter’s Mother in “Dexter’s Laboratory”, Sid’s grandmother in “The Age of Ice”, Tia Vivian, in the second phase of “A Maluco no Pedaço”, films with actresses Diane Keaton, Queen Latifah, among others.
As an actress, Nádia participated in “A Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” as the character Santinha Purity. And she made other appearances in TV Globo programs, such as Chico Anysio Show and Zorra Total.
Dubbing colleagues such as Hélio Ribeiro and Manolo Rey mourned Nádia’s death. “Very sad to lose such a good person with enormous talent,” Ribeiro said on Instagram.