Nádia Carvalho, voice actress for Edna Moda in Os Incríveis, dies at 67

Another great loss for the Brazilian dubbing.

Nadia Carvalhoactress and voice actress who became eternally known for dubbing Edna Moda in The Incredibles, died today, 11, at the age of 67. The news was shared by the voice actor Marco Ribeirowho explained she was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

“Nádia Carvalho, our Edna Moda from “The Incredibles” is gone. What a sad start to the dubbing week,” said Ribeiro. “She had suffered a stroke a few days ago and had been hospitalized ever since. May it shine up there as it shined here.”

Active in dubbing since the 1980s, Carvalho marked generations with his husky voice. In addition to Edna, she has accumulated iconic characters such as Lin Beifong in Avatar: The Legend of Korraa Sid’s grandmother in The ice Agethe grandmother of Haunted Stories and the Aunt Vivian in Fresh prince of Bel Air. She was also the official voice of Diane Keaton, Queen Latifah and other memorable actresses.

As an actress, she became known for living Holy Purity in the program Escola do Professor Raimundo. Over the decades, she has made a number of appearances on shows such as Caso Verdade, Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo, Chico Anysio Show and total Zorra. He also acted in several plays in the 70’s and 80’s.

The Legion of Heroes mourns the death of Nádia Carvalho and fondly remembers all the memorable career she had.