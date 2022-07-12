Nádia Carvalho, voice actress of Edna Moda in ‘The Incredibles’, dies | Brazil



Edna’s voice actress in ‘The Incredibles’, Nádia Carvalho died, this Monday, at the age of 67 – Reproduction/Instagram/Pixar

Published 07/11/2022 18:13

Rio – Known as the voice behind Edna Moda in the animation “Os Incríveis”, voice actress Nádia Carvalho died this Monday at the age of 67. The news was released and regretted by several dubbing professionals. According to voice actor Fernando Mendonça, the artist was the victim of a stroke “a few days ago” and was hospitalized, but could not resist. The actress’ family did not comment.

“What a sad start to the week for dubbing. (…) May it shine up there as it did here”, declared Mendonça, in a post on Twitter. Marco Ribeiro, on the other hand, used Instagram Stories to share a photo that brought together the main characters that Nádia lent her voice since the beginning of her career, in the 1980s. “Another loss in dubbing! Rest in peace, Nadinha”, wrote the voice actor

Discreet about her personal life, Nádia’s last post on her Instagram profile was made in June last year. “The show must go on…”, she wrote in the caption of the publication that received several comments this Monday. Fans of the artist made a point of recording their sadness at her death: “Now, the show will be with the great ones in heaven”, wrote a follower.

Nádia Carvalho stood out as a voice actress for several outstanding characters in film and television. In addition to Edna Moda, the artist also voiced Aunt Vivian in “A Maluco no Pedaço” and Cinderella’s stepmother in Disney’s cartoons. Nádia was also responsible for the Brazilian version of the dubs of Carrie Fisher, in “As Panteras: Detonando”, and Queen Latifah, in “Até as Ultimas Consequences”. As an actress, she played Santinha Pureza in “Escolhinha do Professor Raimundo”, in addition to having participated in programs such as “Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo”, “Chico Anysio Show” and “Zorra Total”.